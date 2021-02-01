iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $72.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

