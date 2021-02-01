iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 911,522 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,531,000 after acquiring an additional 552,847 shares during the period.

IGSB opened at $55.12 on Monday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

