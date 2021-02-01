iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

IGSB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.05. 13,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,500. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

