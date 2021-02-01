iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 309.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,235 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 221,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

