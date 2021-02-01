iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSG stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

