iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

