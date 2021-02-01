Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) – G.Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.15). G.Research also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.41 on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, CEO Corey N. Fishman sold 85,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $147,819.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,893.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,456 shares of company stock worth $263,749. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.