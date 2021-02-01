Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.09 and last traded at $90.78. 351,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 403,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.02.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,457 shares of company stock worth $197,291 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 286.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
