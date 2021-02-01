Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.09 and last traded at $90.78. 351,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 403,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Itron alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,457 shares of company stock worth $197,291 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 286.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.