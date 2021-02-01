IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 6.1% Higher

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.58. 766,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 808,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 103.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 78.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.