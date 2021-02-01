Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. 55,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

