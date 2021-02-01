Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $144.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

