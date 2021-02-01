Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.15

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 86639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $503.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.75.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

