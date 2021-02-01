Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,063 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 534.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL opened at $422.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $466.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.