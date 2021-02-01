Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,185 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.39.

