Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,479 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Pentair worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

