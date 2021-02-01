Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,469 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 413,783 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of LNT opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

