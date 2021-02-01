Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPL. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 1,727 shares of company stock worth $256,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $832.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $769.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.27. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $895.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

