Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019,822 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,486,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,139 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,561 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 171.6% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,582,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Shares of TEVA opened at $11.78 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

