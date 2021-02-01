Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $132.47 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.85.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

