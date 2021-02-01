Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 190.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,639 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16.

