Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 957.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIS stock opened at $164.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day moving average is $155.10. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $176.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.