Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.80% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $53.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $57.70.

