Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,143 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $91.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $104.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

