Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,748 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $58.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.