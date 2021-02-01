Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of NXPI opened at $160.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

