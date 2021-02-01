Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 752,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 83,801 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 60,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

