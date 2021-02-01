Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.80% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after buying an additional 108,097 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 41,843 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 504,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter.

IBDR opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

