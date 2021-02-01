Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 329.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

