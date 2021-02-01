Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,498,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 103,938 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.