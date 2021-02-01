Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $480,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,654,094.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFAM opened at $151.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.99. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

