Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 37,778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Shares of BP stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

