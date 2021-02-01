Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,793 Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.70% of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of OUSA stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $38.78.

