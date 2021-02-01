Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.