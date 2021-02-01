Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 237.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,680 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 990,865 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,094,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $18,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.03.

EXPE stock opened at $124.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

