Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 180,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,071 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 157,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares in the last quarter.

IBDS stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $27.67.

