Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of BAB opened at $33.57 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

