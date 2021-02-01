Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 104,223 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of RODM opened at $28.20 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $29.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95.

