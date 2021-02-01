Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $136.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.60. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

