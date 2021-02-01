Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 229.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $37,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $151.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.41. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $169.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

