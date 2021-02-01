Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,278 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in State Street by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in State Street by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,498,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,564,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,554,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

STT stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.