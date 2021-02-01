Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,689 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $54.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

