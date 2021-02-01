Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 40,327 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,327 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

