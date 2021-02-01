Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 498 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,779.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,744.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,343.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,121.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,585.35.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.