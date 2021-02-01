Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,334 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,300,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 25,484.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 76,708 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

