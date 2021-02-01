Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of Magnite worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,494,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,945,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 335,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,233.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,654 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGNI opened at $34.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

