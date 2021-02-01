Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diageo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

DEO stock opened at $160.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.