Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE EAT opened at $58.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,084 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,572,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $18,095,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 964.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 412,789 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 739.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 408,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

