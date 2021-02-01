Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $49.10 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

