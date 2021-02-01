Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eagle Materials Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $110.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $116.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $722,842.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

