Jefferies Financial Group Comments on General Motors’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Motors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in General Motors by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

